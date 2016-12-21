more-in

Baskets of coconut pieces have been kept in the front yard of almost every house at Down Relliveedhi that extends from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Relliveedhi junction to Mrs. A.V.N. College outgate.

From a sparsely populated locality that traces its roots to World War II to the city’s most populous neighbourhood, Down Relli Veedhi is virtually crowded with people. While a major portion of cloth merchants, traders and a number of vendors reside in Upper Relli Veedhi, the less affluent continues to live in Kotha Relli Veedhi. Down Relli Veedhi is a destination for lower income groups.

With unemployment being one of the major stumbling blocks, those living here eke out a living selling fruits and running small businesses. “Though some of us work in fishing harbour, our job comes to an end once a particular project gets completed. On an average, we will be involved in work only for 10 days a month,” laments B. Appala Raju, who would while away sitting in tea stalls rest of the month.

“We try to prepare hair oil and spice powder from coconut oil and chilli powder, using sun-dried coconuts and chillies at mills. This way, we can bring down recurring expenses to an extent,” says Inti Meenakshi, who resides in the area.

A few women also found smart ways to shop, especially in the time of demonetisation. “These days, we prefer combined shopping for groceries and vegetables. As the shopkeepers are willing to part with the change for Rs.2,000 only if the value of commodities bought exceeds Rs.600, we have to come up with this idea,” says Shanti Kumari, another resident of Down Relli Veedhi.

Apart from the annual jatara, people celebrate ‘Polamma thalli panduga’ (festival) at Sri Polamamba Ammavari Aalayam once every three years.

What remained unchanged over the years is how the murky streets with an open drain running along side have become a convenient spot for rodents to roam around uninterruptedly.

Zone III Commissioner V. Chakradhar; Mobile No: 9848889701; Helpdesk No: 0891-2707299.