As many as 734 students, who have passed their PG and degree examinations in April/May 2015, will receive their degree certificates during the fifth convocation of the GVP College for Degree and PG Courses (autonomous) to be held on the college premises on October 8.

Additional Secretary, University Grants Commission, New Delhi and former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad P. Prakash will be the chief guest and present the certificates conferred on the students by Andhra University,

Secretary and correspondent of GVP College D. Dakshina Murty, Principal of the college S.K.V.S. Raju, governing body member P. Raja Ganapathi, Director M.F. Rahiman, Director of Management Studies S. Rajani Controller of Examinations N.V. Ramana Murthy gave details during a press conference here on Thursday.

Gold medals

The following students will receive gold medals during the convocation: D. Eswari Anusha (B.Sc. with MPC) - Dr. GVL Naraimham memorial gold medal for best performance in mathematics and Smt. Manapragada Rama Seshamma memorial gold medal for scoring highest marks in Telugu; MVSL Kameswari (B.Sc. with computer science) - Smt. Manapragada Rama Seshamma memorial gold medal for best performance in science subjects; K. Ramamani - Prof. Bhavaraju Sarveswara Rao memorial gold medal for the best performing student in MBA; and K.Sruti-the Mohsin Brothers Foundation gold medal for the best performing student in BBM.

The convocation can be watched live onwww.digimemories.in.