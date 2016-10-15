Seven persons were severely injured, when they were indiscriminately stabbed by an unidentified man at Kancharapalem here late on Friday night.

The accused suddenly took out a knife and went on a stabbing spree and injured seven persons, who were going on the road in the Kancharapalem area.

He was overpowered by others and beaten up severely by the public, according to reports.

All the seven persons and the accused were admitted to the King George Hospital (KGH) here for treatment. Their condition is said to be serious.