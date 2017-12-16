50 Jana Sena activists arrested

more-in

About 50 workers of Jana Sena Party were arrested by the police when they staged a dharna in front of Visakhapatnam MP’s house K. Haribabu, on Saturday evening.

About 150 of them had gone to submit a representation urging the MP to raise the DCI privatisation and railway zone issue during the winter session of Parliament.

After finding out that the MP was not at home, they squatted and staged a dharna in front of his house and 50 of them were arrested by the police. However, they were later released. “It was a peaceful protest and if were able to give our representation or he would have arranged to have it taken, we would not have staged a dharna. The MP has been ignoring the pleas of the DCI employees,” said Satish of Jana Sena.

Earlier, in the day Chalasani Srinivas, Samaikandhra Intellectual Forum president, visited the relay fast venue being conducted by DCI employees at Sea Horse Junction.