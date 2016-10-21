‘Building ecosystem to transform Vizag into a prominent IT hub’

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said 40 IT companies being established by USA-based NRIs in the city would provide jobs to 2,000 local youth. Speaking at a meeting here organised by AP Non-Resident Telugu Society in connection with launching of work by four IT companies from the USA with employment to 300 locals, he said he was building a comprehensive ecosystem to transform Vizag into a prominent IT hub.

He said Visakhapatnam had huge potential for employment in big data, cloud computing, data analytics and startups. Innovation and creative ideas would convert the startups into successful business ventures.

Mr. Naidu said startups were being encouraged in a big way so that every household would have an entrepreneur and provide job opportunities to many.