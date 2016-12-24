3rd edition of DWCRA Bazaar opened

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao making a purchase through ePoS at a stall at SARAS DWCRA Bazaar-2016 at AU Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Friday. MP K. Haribabu and MLC G. Srinivasulu Naidu are seen. | Photo Credit: arranged

more-in

Housing Minister Kimidi Mrunalini has said people should purchase products made by artisans to help improve their quality of life. Inaugurating the third edition of Sale of Articles of Rural Artisan Societies (SARAS)- DWCRA Bazaar at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds on Friday, she reiterated the State government’s commitment to enhance the livelihood of self-help group women by providing them diverse platforms to sell their products and supporting them with various schemes and bank linkages.

Women entrepreneurs and rural artisans from over 20 States have come together to exhibit their products at more than 300 stalls under one roof at SARAS.

After going round the stalls, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao appreciated arrangements made for various digital payment modes and said people can opt for cashless transactions in view of the cash crunch after demonetisation.

Eight stalls have been enabled with swiping machines. This apart, mobile ATM, mobile wallets, ATM counters and point of sale machines are also available at the bazaar.

Over 600 self-help group members from various States have displayed several products, including hand-woven saris, organic food and millet products, leather articles, handmade home decor and accessories and jute bags. DRDA Project Director Satyasai Srinivas was confident that demonetisation would not impact on the sales stating DWCRA women were aiming to increase the sale to Rs.10 crore from last year’s Rs.3 crore.

The duration of the exhibition has been increased from 10 days last year to 12 now to help make it profitable to the artisans who came from remote areas.

MP K. Haribabu and Collector Pravin Kumar took part in the inaugural ceremony.

Supported by MEPMA, NABARD and National Jute Board of India and presented jointly by the Central and State governments, the exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. till January 3.