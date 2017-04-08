30-year journey in helping weaker sections

S.A. Rahman and Shirin Rahman, founders of Chaitanya Sravanthi, speaking at a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Chaitanya Sravanthi, social service organisation, is all set to celebrate its 30th anniversary on the Beach Road near Gokul Park on Sunday.

Narrating its history, president of the organisation Shirin Rahman highlighted the number of activities organised by the NGO so far.

She said that Chaitanya Sravanti was holding blood donation camps, breast cancer screening camps, soft skill training programmes, Swachh Bharat campaigns and health awareness camps on a regular basis.

S.A. Rahman, former chairman of VUDA and founder of Chaitanya Sravanthi, said that right from arranging a water kiosk, the NGO had come up with several activities that focused on the growth of weaker sections.

Distribution of scholarships to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections and felicitation of volunteers who contributed to Swachh Bharat programmes and SHG members who continued to stay with the organisation since its inception in 1987 form a part of the celebrations.

Vice-president of the organisation J. Vijay Shankar, SHG members Vijaya Kumari, and Anusuya, among others were present on the occasion. The anniversary celebration on the beach road will begin at 4 p.m.