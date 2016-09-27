Three top leaders of the CPI (Maoist) were present in the court of Metropolitan Sessions Judge S. Sasidhar Reddy, which is the designated court for cases against Maoists in the district, in the Gunukurayi encounter case, here on Monday.

After the Additional PP K. Prudhiviraj, who is Deputy Director of Prosecution sought time for arguments in the case, the Judge has adjourned the case to Wednesday.

The Maoists leaders produced in the court were Varanasi Subrahmanyam alias Vimal, who had studied ML in Andhra University, Marpu Venkata Ramana of Srikakulam and Aklant Rabha of Assam, while and Punendra Mukherjee of Kolkota, another accused in the case could not attend as he was sick.

Killed in encounter

The case was booked after a CRPF Head Constable Anil Kumar was killed in an encounter with the then CPI-ML (People’s War) naxalites (who are now called Maoists) at Gunukurayin in G.K. VeedhiMandal on May 28,2008.

Four PWG activists were also killed in the incident.

Several top leaders of the Maoist party across the country were made accused in the case along with seven Girijans who carried the bodies of the dead from the forest, a defence advocate P. Appa Rao said.

Acquitted a year ago

The seven Girijans were acquitted one year ago and some top Maoist party leaders like Amit Bagchi, Ravi Sharma, B. Prasada Singh, Akhilesh Yadav and Vijay Kumar Arya were also acquitted.

Along with Mr. Appa Rao, K.S. Chalam and Achanta Lakshmana Rao are defence advocates.