3 arrested in woman’s murder case

more-in

The Chodavaram police on Friday arrested three persons in connection with the alleged murder of a woman, whose charred body was found at an isolated place near Adduru area on January 14. The deceased was identified as Chukka Mahalakshmi (35) and the arrested have been identified as Mahalakshmi’s husband D. Nagaraju and his friend G. Ravi and a 17-year-old boy.

The police said Nagaraju married Mahalakshimi around six years ago and the couple had a four-year old boy. Nagaraju, who suspected the fidelity of his wife, had heated arguments with her several times in the past.

Recently, Mahalakshmi along with her son had gone to her parents’ house at Gullepalle following harassment of Nagaraju.

Upset over that, Nagaraju decided to eliminate his wife and on January 14, Nagaraju had asked his friend Ravi to accompany him and took Ravi’s car and had gone to Gullepalle area and called his wife on the pretext of festival shopping.

Believing her husband, the victim boarded the car, where she was strangled to death by Nagaraju and his friends Ravi and one more person. Later, the trio set afire her body in a field and fled. However, Nagaraju along with his friends surrendered before the police on Friday.