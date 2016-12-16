3 Bharat Ratnas in its faculty list

Former Rector of Andhra University A. Prasanna Kumar delivering a lecture as part of the week-long alumni celebrations in the university in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arangement

Andhra University is probably the only university in the country, which had three Bharat Ratnas in its faculty list. It had Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as its Vice-Chancellor who also taught Philosophy, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as honorary professor of Technology and Dr. C.V. Raman as honorary professor of Physics, said the former Rector of AU Prof. A. Prasanna Kumar.

He was delivering a special lecture on ‘University in retrospect and prospect’ as part of the week-long Alumni Meet celebrations, organised by the Andhra University Alumni Association, here on Thursday. The alumni week is being observed from November 10 to 17. Talking of its past glory, Prof. Prasanna Kumar said the 90-year-old university played a major role during the modern renaissance period of Andhra Pradesh.

“It was during 1930 to 1960 that intellectualism was at its peak in AP. And AU produced many intellectuals and the university was also a product of that movement,” he said.

The former Rector said Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had strived hard to attract the best brains to the university. “It was during his time that the university had professors such as Hiren Mukherjee, Humayun Kabir, V.K.R.V. Rao, Chawla and Wolfe. Radhakrishnan also officially invited the then Indian Cricket team captain C.K. Nayudu to coach the university cricket team. A copy of that letter must still be present in the old files,” he said.

Talking of the founding Vice-Chancellor of the university C.R. Reddy, he said it was still a riddle why he chose Visakhapatnam over Vijayawada, Chittoor, Anantapuram and Rajahmundry.

“Probably it could be because of its quietness, salubrious climate and greenery, as then Visakhapatnam was a small tranquil fishing town with a lot of greenery,” said Prof. Prasanna Kumar.

Strong foundation

It was C.R. Reddy and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who laid a strong foundation, and Prof. V.S. Krishna walked the path, to make AU a top-class university. The foundation of the university is strong and it cannot be shaken by threats from private universities, said the professor.

The Alumni Association has been holding a series of events including special lectures since November 10, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the valedictory to be held at the AU Convocation Hall on Saturday.