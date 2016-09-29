Vignan group of educational institutions, will be hosting its two-day annual tech fest VISTA-2K16, at the group colleges in Duvvada, from Friday.

The event will be held at Vignan's Engineering College for Women (VIEW) and Vignan Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (VIPT), and over Rs. 5 lakh prizes will be at stake.

The event will include seminars, workshops, live models, paper presentations, power point presentations and many other items related to pharmaceutical and management streams. For details visitwww.vista.vignanvizag. comor call 78936 72507 or 77996 93747.