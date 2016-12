Officers, sailors and civilian employees donating blood at a camp conducted by the Eastern Fleet on board INS Jalashwa in Visakhapatnam on Friday. — | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In all, 274 Naval officers, sailors and civilian employees donated blood at a camp organised by the Eastern Fleet on board INS Jalashwa here on Friday.

The camp was held as part of Navy Day celebrations and conducted by the Fleet Medicla Centre and AS Raja Voluntary Blood Bank.

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral B. Dasgupta reiterated the commitment of the personnel towards saving lives in whichever way possible.