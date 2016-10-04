The City Task Force team led by ACP I. Chittibabu conducted a raid near a bus stop at the railway station main gate and apprehended two persons who were trying to sell dry ganja.

The arrested were identified as Gollori Sandal and Pangi Appalaraju, both native of Dumbriguda mandal of Visakhapatnam Agency.

The CTF team also seized 22 kg of ganja from them. According to Sub-Inspector K.V. Satish Kumar, the duo procured the contraband from the interior areas of the mandal and was planning to sell it for Rs. 5,000 per kg in the city. The accused, along with the seized property, were handed over to the Two Town Police Station.