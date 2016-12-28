2 youths killed in accident

more-in

Two youths died on the spot and one was critically injured in a road accident under the Anakapalle Town Police Station limits, in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased were identified as P. Siva Teja and Ch. Sairam. The critically injured was identified as R. Kalyan, who had been shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH). All were natives of Anakapalle town. While Kalyan is a student of second-year intermediate, the deceased were studying ITI. According to Anakapalle Town Traffic SI Prabhakar, the three youths had gone to Sabbavaram to attend a birthday party of a friend and were returning home on a motorcycle when the accident occurred.

The accident took place around 4 a.m. near the fruit market in the town.

According to Mr. Prabhakar, while Siva Teja and Sairam, both pillion riders, died on the spot with severe head injuries, Kalyan was critically injured. None of them was wearing helmet.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their parents after post mortem.