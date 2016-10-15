Two students went missing and are feared drowned at the RK Beach here on Friday evening.

M. Aditya and K. Santosh (both studying Class IX), Chaitanya and one other friend, of Subhash Nagar, Kancharapalem, went to the beach to have fun. Aditya, Santosh and Chaitanya ventured into the waters for a swim.

They were dragged into the deep by the strong current. While Chaitanya was rescued by Community Guard V. Yellaji, the other two could not be traced till late in the evening and were feared drowned, according to Three Town Inspector B. Venkata Rao.

Aditya is a student of the Akkayyapalem branch of PEN School while Santosh is a student of St. Ann’s School at Butchirajupalem.