Two persons died on the spot and four were injured, two of them critically, when a car in which they were travelling rammed a huge tree near the hilltop guest house road close to sector one in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Township area, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Steel Plant Circle Inspector Malla Seshu, the car was moving at a high speed around 120 kmph, when the driver of the car I. Appalaraju first hit a buffalo that was crossing the road and then hit a divider and came to a halt after smashing into a tree on the roadside.

Appalaraju (32), resident of Gajuwaka and owner of a cloth shop, and U. Danteswara Rao (20), student and native of Srikakulam, died on the spot.

All the six were returning to Gajuwaka after attending a village deity festival at Ramagiri village in Atchutapuram mandal.

The incident took place around 3 a.m., and according to Mr. Seshu, the entire road was slippery due to the heavy rains over the last few days.