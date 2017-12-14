2-day The Hindu Auto Expo from Dec. 16

more-in

The Hindu is organising a two-day Auto Expo - 2017 from December 16 at the YMCA parking area on Beach Road.

Besides offering a platform to automobile manafucturers to exhibit their latest brands, the annual edition of The Hindu automobile fair is being hosted to provide a one stop shopping destination for the citizens to strike the best deal. Both two-wheelers and four-wheelers of major brands will be showcased under one roof.

Banks and finance companies will also be present to ease the process of buying with fresh offers.

The Hindu Automobile Expo proposes to make this show more exciting and interesting for visitors by way of surprise gifts to customers of first car booking (of any brand), first car delivery in the show and highest value car buyer and the offer will be open to customers on both the days.

The presenting sponsor for the event is Jhabakh Auto Private Ltd and powered by Sri Srinivasa Yamaha. Other participating brands include Leelakrishna Toyota, Mahavir Auto Diagnostics Private Ltd, Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Private Ltd, among others. TV 5 will act as the television partner and Red FM is the Radio Sponsor.

The show will be open at the venue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m on both the days.