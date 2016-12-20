2-day ‘Pinnacle’ from tomorrow

more-in

The management meet of the Indian Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) is organising its annual management meet, Pinnacle on its premises on December 21 and 22, secretary of IIAM S. Ravindra and director Vijaya Rudraraju informed at a press conference on Monday.

The events are Corporate Roadies: Make in India (business plan), Ad Wars ( flop to hit), Smart Money (finance), Smart People (HR event) and Business Intelligence (B-quiz). Brain Gym: Turn Coat (one man debate), Channel Surfing (diverse talent), Poster Exhibition (smart Vizag), Group Drawing (team spirit) and Whose Line is it Anyway (obscure story teller).

Eureka: ABC Dance(group dance), Voice Choice (singing), PM Different (talent show), In 5 Minutes (short drama) and Fungama (fun games). Seven hundred students are expected to participate in the event which will be inaugurated by AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao. DGM in-charge of HR, HPCL Visakh Refinery N. Raja Rao will attend the valedictory function.