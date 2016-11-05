Zero land conversion and registration charges for the projects: Ganta

Seventeen tourism projects at as many number of places have been finalised in accordance with the tourism policy of the State, Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced here on Friday.

The projects would have zero land conversion and registration charges, commercial tax and entertainment tax exemption for three years and reduced power tariff.

This has attracted many investors to show interest in the tourism projects here, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said at a press conference.

The government is also thinking of upgrading the status of hotels, both present and that are coming up so that they become non-star to star hotels and the star hotels to the next star.

It is estimated that 500 additional rooms in star hotels are needed for the conventions and summits to be held during next year, he said.

Land for hotels, a convention centre, wayside amenities, budget hotel-cum-convention centre, hotel-cum-Paryatak Bhavan, wellness centre, resorts, beach resorts, beach amenities, an Imax theatre and five star and three star resorts in Agency area, and a 30-acre site for Swamynarayan trust have been finalised in Visakhapatnam rural and urban mandals, Bheemli, Nakkapalli, Pendurthi, Parawada, Atchyutapuram, Chintapalli and Paderu.

Replying to a question former Speaker Nadendla Manohar’s claim made based on RTI Act information that none of the MoUs signed at the Partnership Summit held here have fructified, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said 60 per cent of them were being processed and this was much higher than the 14 per cent recorded in Gujarat, which is considered a vibrant State. The government has facts and figures to support the success, he said.

Slams Jagan

On YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s programme in the city on Sunday to address the Jai Adhra Pradesh public meeting, the Minister taunted Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy for accepting that he has at last realised that he has to hail the State since it is becoming an important State in the country areas like doing ease of business, better investment, etc.

Mr. Jagan was keen on scuttling the progress of the State and targeting the youth with his false propaganda against government, he said.