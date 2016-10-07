About 100 kg of Alprazolam, having a market value of Rs.2.52 crore, was seized and five persons were taken into custody in a joint raid conducted by the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

On specific information, the sleuths conducted a search at different premises in Medak and Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. During the search, it was found that Alprazolam was being illicitly manufactured at one of the units of Jawahralal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC) at Parawada nere here.

The drug was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, according to an official release.

Apart from this, 330 litres of raw material and 62 kg of in-process material were also seized.

Alprazolam is a psychotropic substance notified under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Incriminating evidence was recovered during the searches.