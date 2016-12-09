1.9 kg gold seized from three air passengers

more-in

Customs Air Intelligence unit of Visakhapatnam International Airport has intercepted two passengers travelling from Hyderabad and one from Dubai by Air India flight AI-952 and seized 1.9 kg of gold valued at Rs.56.88 lakh in Indian market.

Customs Commissioner B. Hareram said the seizure was made on Wednesday. He said attempts were made by the two domestic passengers to smuggle the gold in the form of silver coated chains wrapped around their feet and concealed in the shoes.

The gold was handed over to them by a passenger travelling from Dubai on the same flight en route.

All the three passengers were arrested on the charge of smuggling.

Further investigation is in progress.

The seizure was a result of constant vigil and sustained efforts put in by the customs officers, Mr. Hareram said.