‘Yuva Mahotsav-2017’ gets under way

Students participating in the fashion show organised as part of the ‘Yuva Mahotsav-2017’ at Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

A three-day ‘Yuva Mahotsav-2017’ being organised by the Youth Services Department of the State government began on a colourful note at Dr. L. Bullayya College here on Friday.

A variety of cultural programmes will be conducted as part of the three-day celebrations.

MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu inaugurated the celebrations. Elocution, essay writing and indoor games will be conducted. A large number of students from various schools and educational institutaions and also from different clubs are participating in competitions being conducted during the ‘Yuva Mahotsav-2017’.