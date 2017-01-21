‘Yuva Mahotsav-2017’ gets under way

A three-day ‘Yuva Mahotsav-2017’ being organised by the Youth Services Department of the State government began on a colourful note at Dr. L. Bullayya College here on Friday.
A variety of cultural programmes will be conducted as part of the three-day celebrations.
MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu inaugurated the celebrations. Elocution, essay writing and indoor games will be conducted. A large number of students from various schools and educational institutaions and also from different clubs are participating in competitions being conducted during the ‘Yuva Mahotsav-2017’.