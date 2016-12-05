‘Use knowledgefor bettermentof society’

more-in

Alumni meets help exchange of technology, and everyone should use their knowledge for the betterment of society, according to A.P. Public Service Commission Chairman Udaya Bhaskar. He was speaking at the 35th annual alumni meet of Kakinada Engineering College (JNTU) organised at Gayatri Vidya Parishad PG College, Rushikonda.

The meeting was attended by over 100 members and their families. Several games and quiz programmes were conducted on the occasion.

Mr. Udaya Bhaskar said that holding such events would help serve society in several ways.

He attributed his success in life to Kakinada Engineering College and advised youngsters to take active participation in various programmes.

Founder-member of Kakinada Engineering College Alumni Association A.V.V.S. Prasad thanked the members for their support in organising the event.

Earlier, Mr. Udaya Bhaskar was felicitated.

Alumni association president and Director of A.P. Fiber Grid Network Krishna proposed a vote of thanks.