‘Swasth Kutumbam’ launch today

VIJAYAWADA: the Tata Trusts has designed a new health scheme, ‘Swasth Kutumbam’, for the benefit of people in 265 village panchayats falling under Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency.

The scheme will be formally launched by Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) at Padmavathi Kalyana Mandapam at Gollapudi near here on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Under the scheme, each family would be eligible for corporate hospital treatment of up to Rs. 1 lakh. In all, 60 corporate hospitals were selected to extend the scheme to the villagers.

Though the government is extending medical and health facilities under NTR Arogaysri and Chandranna Beema, people in rural areas were unable to avail themselves of the medical facilities for ailments such as malaria, dengue. The health card issued by the Tata Trusts would be accepted in select hospitals in Tiruvuru, Mylavaram, and Jaggaiahpeta constituencies.

The beneficiary would have to pay Re.1 per day. The Tata Trusts has entered into a memorandum of understanding to extend these facilities. The Tata Trusts would pay the premium for the period from December 3, 2016, to November 30, 2017. From December 1, 2017, the beneficiary would have to renew the card.