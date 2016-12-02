‘Punishment not the only way to check sexual harassment’

more-in

Stringent laws and stricter punishment are necessary to control sexual harassment of women both at public and work places, but they are not the only solution. If the social evil is to be addressed holistically, then it should be introduced as a subject in the elementary level at schools, said Mahesh K. Nalla, Professor from the School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University.

He was delivering a talk on ‘Sexual violence and harassment of women in public places’ organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), here on Thursday.

According to him, the prevalence of sexual harassment is high in countries that have stricter laws and harsher punishments, this indicates that law and punishment is not the way out.

“We need to talk about the issue at the elementary level and at homes during the formative days of a child and the divide between man and woman should be wiped out,” he said. As per a study, it is seen that the prevalence of sexual harassment is high in those countries which have been patriarchal societies till some time back and have just been exposed to globalisation and modernisation.

The survey also indicated that people from the lower strata of the society whose monthly income was less than Rs. 10,000 suffered the most.

According to him over 52 per cent of the women do not report the harassment and this trend was bad.

Chairman of PRSI local chapter U.S. Sarma and secretary P.L.K. Murthy were present.