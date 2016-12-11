‘Pedalabudu will be developed as model village’

more-in

Pedalabudu in Araku Valley mandal, adopted by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will be developed as a model village, Collector Pravin Kumar has said.

The houseless were identified by a survey and 450 houses, each costing Rs.1.5 lakh, sanctioned under NTR Housing scheme. He gave away sanction letters, performed bhoomipuja and assured villagers that the houses would be completed by Ugadi. Feasibility of building houses in a layout, as suggested by MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao, would be studied.

The Araku-Loteru road would be expanded at a cost of Rs.24 crore and from it a connecting road would be laid to Pedalabudu spending Rs.25 lakh.

Cement roads were laid to all houses, something no village could boast of in the State, Mr. Pravin Kumar said. The drinking water schemes taken up at a cost of Rs.5 crore in villages would be completed in two months and tap connections would be given to every house.

Skill development

As many as 115 identified youths would be given skill development training and provided employment. A community centre and a spiritual centre would also be constructed.

Accompanied by Mr. Sarveswara Rao, ITDA Project Officer Ravi Pattanshetti, Joint Collector II D.V. Reddy, who is the nodal officer for the village, the Collector visited Garudaguda, Sarabhannaguda, Tongaluguda and enquired from villages about the progress on laying of roads and bridges, supply of drinking water, construction of houses and toilets, employment guarantee scheme, among other things.