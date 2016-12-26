‘PV crusader of economic reforms’

more-in

Former Prime Minister P.V Narasimha Rao's services to the nation, especially the economic reforms he ushered in, have not received the recognition they deserved, and the Congress in particular treated him in a rather shabby manner, Director of Centre for Policy Studies and former Rector of Andhra University A. Prasanna Kumar has said.

He expressed the opinion while delivering a lecture on Sunday at a function organised by Rasjna Vedika to remember the late Prime Minister. Showering praise on a recent biography, Half Lion, authored by Vinay Sitapati, he said the author had described PV as ‘a blend of lion, mouse and fox. It is an apt characterisation of PV.’ He showed great political acumen, sagacity and vision in steering the nation through a most critical period. “We are now enjoying the fruits of the economic reforms after 25 years. We should remember the great man who made it possible,” he said.

Prof. Prasanna Kumar recalled how the Congress leaders at the national level refused to have the last rites of PV performed in New Delhi and how the family members were persuaded by the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, to agree to a proposal to get them performed in Hyderabad. In fact, Rajasekhara Reddy saved the situation for the Congress.

He said PV, a great scholar who could speak more than ten languages, introduced path-breaking reforms even when he was a Minister and later Chief Minister in the undivided State of AP. He introduced prison reforms, land reforms and he himself set a great example by surrendering 700 acres of land as a part of the land reform process in the State.

Vedika president and noted dermatologist Dr. Raghu Rama Rao presided. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao also spoke.