‘Navya Andhra Pustaka Sambaralu’ from Jan. 27

A 10-day ‘Navya Andhra Pustaka Sambaralu’ will be held on Andhra University Engineering College Grounds from January 27.

Organised jointly by the Department of Language and Culture, Vijayawada Book Festival Society and NTR Trust, a host of cultural programmes, literary sessions will be organised as part of the celebrations.

After receiving an encouraging response from Anantapur, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada, the organisers said they were keen on hosting the book festival in the port city. “

The primary objective is to promote book-reading culture and encourage youngsters to pick up the habit at a young age. The sambaralu will rope in former governor of RBI Y.V. Reddy, former director of NCERT Krishna Kumar and sociologist and academician Ashis Nandy who would be delivering lectures,” said D. Vijayakumar, convenor of ‘Navya Andhra Pustaka Sambaralu’ organising committee at a media conference held here on Friday.

According to CEO of NTR Trust Vishnuvardan, cultural, literary programmes, and competitions such as essay writing, poetry recitation and painting will be held for children. Close to 150 stalls will be exhibiting books of various genres. A free stall will be set up to exhibit the books of North Andhra authors. On January 31 ‘Walk for Books’ rally will be held from VUDA Children’s Arena to the AU Engineering Grounds where the book exhibition. The exhibition will be open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m daily.

Among others, owner of Gupta Brothers V. Jagannadha Gupta, Raju of Visalaandhra bookstore are extending support to the sambaralu.