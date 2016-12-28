‘Miles for millets’ run concludes at Araku

Members of the third edition of ‘Mera Terah Run 2016’, with the tag line ‘Miles for millets’, organised at Araku in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday. — | Photo Credit: arranged

A group of runners from diverse background who embarked on a unique journey to popularise millets, ran a half-marathon from Araku Valley police station to Yendapallivalasa, on Tuesday.

The group christened as ‘Mera Terah Run’ started the unique mode of popularising social cause in 2014, and this year the tagline was ‘miles for millets’.

The group travel by train from place to place and run 13 half-marathons on 13 consecutive days.

The event is self-funded and this year the last half-marathon was conducted at Araku, said P. Devullu of Sanjeevini.

The 13-day yatra started with a half-marathon (21.1 km) in Bangalore on December 15, at Cubbon Park.

The runners then moved to Hyderabad, Sewagram in Maharashtra, Bargi and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Ganiyari and Raipur in Chattisgarh, reached Viskakapatnam on Monday.

At every stop the yatris have interacted with the local communities to spread awareness on the importance of millets and met farming communities to understand the challenges in bringing this super-grain back to the Indian thaali, said Lt. Col. V. Srikrishna, part of the team.

Members of Sanjeevini, Wassan and Nature, felicitated the runners at Araku on Tuesday.