‘Kanyasulkam relevant even today’

more-in

Gurajada used humour as vehicle to understand society, says speaker

Gurajada Appa Rao wrote Kanyasulkam in 1897 but it still enjoys an exalted place and this indicates how great the work is, said B.V. Radhakrishna, who translated Kanyasulkam into English with the title (Oly), here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a workshop organised by the Andhra University Department of Foreign Languages and Linguistics Research Society on the relevance of Kanyasulkam to the present day context on the occasion of Gurajada’s death anniversary. Mr. Radhakrishna said Gurajada tried to bring good to society through the book and even its small characters. Recalling his translation, he said it took him two months to translate one poem of the Kanyasulkam. “I have enjoyed each and every character of the book and decided to translate when Mr. Varahala Chetty wanted me to do,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishna regretted that the song written by Gurajada, ‘Desamunu Preminchumanna….’ was a great piece but it was not sung regularly even in the Telugu speaking areas.

Assistant Principal of the AU College of Arts and Commerce V. Srimannarayana Murthy said Gurajada used humour as a vehicle to understand society of his times.

Secretary of Linguistics Research Society C. Krishnaveer Abhishek and A. Sayibala also spoke.

Innovative show

Students of the Ramakrishna School at NAD junction staged a show in the school premises, applying ‘Aaradhana Prakriya’ to Gurajada’s works. The Principal of the school said for the first time ‘Aaradhana Prakriya’ was blended with a non-classical writing.

The show was performed under the guidance of Telugu teacher P. Govinda Rao. Director of the school A. Krishna Reddy, teachers and students spoke on Gurajada.