‘Hands-up’ demo by students

Hundreds of college students showed their support and solidarity with people suffering from HIV/AIDS and their resolve to create awareness with a ‘hands-up’ demonstration with rare presentation of different colours applying to palms and arms. The students’ show was conducted near the GVMC Gandhi statue here depicted the powerful messages on treatment of the patients and sensitization on preventive measureson Thursday. The event started with a bang of teen mar in colorful dress stimulating the youth to be part of HIV prevention campaign.

Noted physician Kutikuppala Surya Rao released the pamphlet on the occasion of the World AIDS Day and said as a result of advanced researches in AIDS treatment, now the patients could be given a long life.

He said regular Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) and nutrition supplements would prolong the life of patients. WHO had recommended ART irrespective of CD4 counts once a person was confirmed HIV positive, Dr. Rao said.

Ascent College directors Umadhar Patnaik and Moses, OPDSS chairman P. Kanaka Rao and others asked youth to take an active part in HIV awareness programme.