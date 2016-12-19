‘Government needs to supportpharma sector’

more-in

The pharmaceutical sector, both domestic and export, has been growing at an exponential rate of 10 to 12 per cent per annum in the last few years. The current domestic market is $15 billion and the export is $17 billion, and in total it grosses up to $32 billion. The projected market is 60 billion by 2020. Against this background, the support from the government is not encouraging, according to chairman of Indian Pharmaceutical Congress Association and national president of Indian Drug Manufacturer’s Association S.V. Veerramani. He was here in Visakhapatnam as part of the ongoing three-day 68th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress and during an exclusive chat with The Hindu on Sunday, he spoke about the future of the pharmaceutical sector.

According to him, India has the potential to become the ‘pharmacy of the world’, but that can be achieved only with the support from the government.

Despite the pharmaceutical sector doing very well, the government has not thought of setting up an exclusive ministry for the sector. “We are governed by four ministries such as Commerce, Forest, Chemical and Fertiliser and Health. The IT sector has a separate ministry and we have been telling the government to set up an exclusive ministry for us, but so far nothing has happened,” said Mr. Veerramani, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Fourrts (India) Laboratories.

“Moreover, the government needs to support the SMEs in this sector. Of the 7,000 manufacturing units, about 1,500 are export-oriented. The government needs to support this sector with subsidy on power, interest and land rates,” he said.

Mr. Veerramani pointed out that India had outbeaten China in the area of formulation, but China was still ahead in the bulk drug sector. The SMEs were the backbone for bulk drug and to beat China, the government should support this sector not only through subsidies but also by providing easy-funding and upgrading technology.

Education sector

On the education sector, Mr. Veerramani expressed that a lot needs to be done to improve the quality and make the students industry ready.

“We have about 1,500 pharmacy colleges in our country, but there is a huge gap between the products churned out and the industry requirement. We are working on more industry-academia interface and the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) has set up a committee to look into this matter and initiate some finishing schools to bridge the gap,” he said.

Mr. Veerramani pointed out that the sunrise state of AP has the potential to become the ‘Pharma hub’ of the country. “It is doing well, but more can be done.”