‘Emulate ideals of Ambedkar’

more-in

Rich tributes were paid to the Father of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar, on the occasion of his death anniversary, by various organisations in the city on Tuesday. Andhra University Vice Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao garlanded a statue of Ambedkar at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, and paid tributes.

Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao and Director of Ambedkar Study Centre Y. Satyanarayana recalled the contribution of Dr. Ambedkar towards promotion of an egalitarian society.

Vice Chancellor of National Law University V. Kesava Rao, Law College Principal D. Suryaprakasa Rao, professors Apada Rao, Vijay Mohan, YE Jaya Kumar, scholars and students participated.

Earlier, AU Vice Chancellor garlanded a statue of Dr. Ambedkar at the Administrative Office. Professors K. John, T. Sharon Raju, P. Premanandam, NAD Paul, scholars, students and employees of the university participated.

Representatives of S.C., S.T and B.C.-C Employees Welfare Association, Andhra University, also paid rich tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.

Metropolitan Sessions Judge S. Sashidhar Reddy called upon everyone to strive to achieve the dream of Dr. Ambedkar. He garlanded a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar and paid rich tributes to him.

Advocate G. Gopi, AP Bar Council Member BVR Murthy, Lawyers Association president and vice president NV Suman and P. Vijay Lakshmi, Additional Public Prosecutors Nammi Sanyasi Rao and SS Vasu were present.