‘Divya Darshanam’, free yatra for poor

VISAKHAPATNAM: To help poor who can not go on pilgrimage on their own, Endowments Department will launch “Divya Darshanam” free yatra scheme from January 2.

According to Endowments Assistant Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao, from every mandal 200 poor people would be selected by lottery giving priority to SC, ST and BC devotees.

From every family five members will be provided free bus transport. Those interested and between 18 and 70 years of age may drop their names in boxes at mandal headquarters or register names on the department’s website. The yatra will be organised in association with RTC and the Tourism Department.

Beginning from Simhachalam, the five-day yatra covers Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Singarayakonda, Srikalahasti, Tiruchanuru, Tirumala, Jonnavada, Nellore, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and return to Visakhapatnam.