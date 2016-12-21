‘Digtial wallet safe, easy to use’

STPI Joint Director M.P. Dubey clarifying a doubt from a senior citizen at an awareness programme on cashless transactions in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at an interaction with senior citizens explained to them the need to go for hassle-free cashless transactions by using digital wallets and other e-modes, post demonetisation.

Speaking at the interactive session conducted by Sneha Sandhya, a recreational welfare society for elderly people at Prama Samajam, STPI Joint Director M.P. Dubey said digital wallet was safe and easy to use.

Even without bank accounts, one could buy pre-paid cards at banks for use. By typing *99# also one could go for cashless transactions. Using Aadhar card and thumbs at micro ATMs without typing any PIN one could also transfer funds and use certain transactions after due registration.

Stating that Point of Sale, PayTm and other e-wallets and e-transactions were customer-friendly, Mr. Dubey said the government was also introducing DigiShala - a TV channel on Doordarshan and D2H to create awareness on digital mode of transactions.

Manager of SBI G.V. Ramana Babu said the bank had introduced Buddy to encourage people from all sections to use e-wallet. The bank would hold a special workshop to install Buddy on the mobile phones of senior citizens.

Sankhya Technologies director Bulusu Murali Manohar Rao said demonetisation decision had led to a debate over digital transactions and people had also started availing various options to reduce cash transactions.

Sneha Sandhya chairman Ch. Venkata Rao and secretary Mohan Rao spoke.