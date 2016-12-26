‘Cognitive science gaining importance in health care’

more-in

Apollo Hospitals Regional CEO Sandeep Chakravarthi on Sunday said an inter-disciplinary scientific study of mind and its processes was slowly gaining momentum with advances in various technologies.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of international conference on cognitive science and health bioinformatics at Hotel Palm Beach organised by the Institute of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology (IBCB).

The two-day conference went well with six expert talks and 30 plus paper presentations from national and international delegates. Dr. Chakravarthi, who was the chief guest, said the IBCB had rightly chosen the theme and motivated the young researchers towards the trans-disciplinary research.

He said research would definitely bring good results in the near future and called for concerted efforts for popularising bioinformatics for bringing about qualitative change in healthcare.

The IBCB decided to institute a special award in the name of Prof. Allam Appa Rao for inter-disciplinary research by a youngster.

The organisers gave the maiden award comprising citation and cash of Rs.10,000 to Dr. B. Naga Jagadeesh for his contribution in trans-disciplinary areas like bioinformatics and computational biology.

The aim of the award is to encourage young researchers in the fields of computer science, bioinformatics and computational biology.

The young women researcher award was given to Dr. G. Lavanya Devi of the Department of Computer Science &Software Engineer of Andhra University College of Engineering for her contribution to the field. The young researcher award in the field of bioinformatics was given to Dr. M. Suresh Babu.

Vice-president of the IBCB Mohan Rao said the aim and goal of the institute was to make the planet disease-free through big data analytics, bioinformatics and cognitive science. Others who spoke included Dr. G.R. Sridhar and Dr. Amit Kumar, Dr. Ch. Divakar, Dr. Naresh, Dr. Satish, Dr. A. Chandra Sekhar, Dr. T.M.N. Vamsi and other scholars spoke.