‘Centre firm on developing A.P.’

Folk artistes from Penikeru in East Godavari district performing as part of the Visakha Utsav on beach road in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu has said that the Centre is committed to developing Andhra Pradesh in view of the huge budget deficit suffered by it post-bifurcation.

The Minister inaugurated the three-day Visakha Utsav on the Ramakrishna beach here on Friday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Naidu said that a number of institutions that were not included in the A.P. Reorganisation Bill were sanctioned to the State. Of the ₹10.50 lakh crore worth investment agreements, made during the recent CII AP Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, ₹6.50 lakh crore investments were made through Central organisations.

He said that irrespective of the outcome of the agreements made by private investors, Central organisations would be investing in Andhra Pradesh. He found fault with Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan’s talk of South India and North India. He also felt that it was wrong to agitate for Special Category Status (SCS) when the Centre was giving a special package with more funds.

While inaugurated the carnival near The Park hotel, Mr. Naidu said it would help revive traditional culture and promote it.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Ministers Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Palle Raghunadha Reddy were among those who were present. Tableau depicting progress made by government departments and one from the Simhachalam Devasthanam were on display at the carnival. NCC cadets and NSS volunteers of various colleges and children of various schools participated in the carnival.