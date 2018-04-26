YSRCP readies ‘fast’ tool to corner Naidu

more-in

The YSR Congress Party will undertake a 12-hour ‘Nayavanchana Deeksha’ (relay fast) at Visakhapatnam on April 30 to highlight ‘the deception of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his betrayal to the State’, party city president Malla Vijay Prasad said here on Wednesday.

All the seven MPs, 44 MLAs and six MLCs, along with more than 200 leaders from the State will take part in the deeksha from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the GVMC office, he said.

10-day padayatra

The ‘deeksha’ will be led by YSRCP MP Vijai Sai Reddy, who will also undertake a 10-day ‘Sangibhava Padayatra’ from May 2.

“It was on April 30, 2014, when BJP leaders, including then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi had promised to accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, if voted to power, during an election rally in Tirupati. And Mr. Modi was supported by then Chief Ministerial candidate N. Chandrababu Naidu. Fours years have passed since then, but nothing have moved in that direction,” Mr. Vijay Prasad explained as to why the YSRCP had chosen April 30 for the deeksha.

‘CM did a U-turn’

Pointing out that in the earlier Assembly sessions, Mr. Naidu was all praise for Mr. Modi, the YSRCP leader sought to know if this sudden U-turn was only for vote bank politics. “He (Mr. Naidu) had even agreed for the special package in lieu of the SCS and now, he is braying for the latter. But, we have been demanding the SCS from the Day One. The CM should have taken this stance four years ago,” said Mr. Vijay Prasad. On one hand, he said, Mr. Naidu was demanding the SCS, but at the same time, he was yet to ask the authorities concerned to clear the police cases booked against the Opposition leaders and activists who protested for the same cause.

Mr. Vijai Sai Reddy will also visit all the 72 wards in the city to understand local issues, added Mr. Vijay Prasad.