The YSR Congress has raised the ante against N. Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, for “lecturing” Ministers about moral values. Mr. Lokesh is also the national general secretary of the ruling TDP.

YSRC official spokesperson Ambati Rambabu, in a press release, shared pictures of Mr. Lokesh with his friends, some of them girls, in his college days. The pictures, which appeared to be copied from the social media, were old and had done several rounds in the social media. Mr. Rambabu, in a bid to give credence to the release of the pictures in the party circular, said: “Lokesh garu… please stop unending lectures on moral values, and high values taught to you by your parents. We are releasing a few sample pictures along with this press release. The people will decide about moral values and culture.”

A picture of Mr. Lokesh pointing his finger at Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa from an elevated platform with the caption that the “national general secretary was hauling up the Deputy CM” had gone viral in the social media. The Telugu Desam released a video of the meeting as damage control. The YSRC in turn raised the ante by releasing pictures of Mr. Lokesh.