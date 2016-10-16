Home Minister N. Chinnarajappa suspected the role of YSR Congress (YSRC) party behind Mudragada Padmanabham’s proposed five-day padayatra scheduled to begin at Ravulapalem in East Godavari district on November 16.

Mr. Chinnarajappa said the support extended by YSRC leader Bhumana Karunakara Reddy to Mr. Padmanabham’s campaign for reservations for the Kapu community, exposed the YSRC’s role in the episode.

Addressing the media persons here on Saturday, Mr. Chinnarajappa said the TDP government was committed to the welfare of Kapus and it appointed Manjunath Commission to take up the issue of quota for them. He appealed to Kapu youth not to be carried away by false promises of Mr. Padmanabham and YSRC leaders and alleged that the Kapu leader failed to protect the interests of his community during his long political career. Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said Congress leaders failed to secure the interests of Kapu community during their stint in the Central government.