: Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports, L.V. Subramanyam exhorted youth to be creative and think innovatively for their career progression and the good of society. Participating as the chief guest in the International Youth Day celebrations organized by the Entrepreneurship Development Cell of PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology (PVPSIT) here on Friday, Mr. Subramanyam said the ultimate goal of every individual should be to remove poverty and strive for a society where knowledge is valued high and given a tangible shape for welfare of the masses. “Youth play a crucial role in that and they should not let their intelligence and energies go waste”, Mr. Subramanyam suggested to the students, calling for grooming of the leadership qualities among youth.

The students actively took part in poster-making on the theme ‘youth for eradication of poverty,’ a mock Parliament on ‘action plan to achieve sustainable consumption and production’ and an idea-pitching competition on ‘startups for sustainable consumption and production on the road to 2030.’