Efforts will be made for the formulation of a youth sub-plan on the grounds of the SC, ST, BC sub-plan to empower the youth and create employment opportunities, according to Minister for Labour, Employment, Factories, Youth Services and Sports K. Atchannaidu.

He, along with Minister for Agriculture P. Pulla Rao and his family members, inaugurated his chamber at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Sunday. He offered special pujas and entered his chamber by signing a register.

The Minister said he would discuss his idea with the Chief Minister and other Ministers. “We have several talented youngsters and we need to hone their skills and bring in the best of companies to the State to provide them employment.”

He said the new plan would be helpful to youth because their number was more in the State. “As the Cabinet also consists of many youngsters, we can collect funds from all departments and chalk out a plan. Most of the pressing problems of the youth can be resolved by establishing this sub plan,” he felt.

He said the new sports policy would be announced within a month. “The final meeting would be held in the next week.” He said the TDP government had increased the sports budget from Rs. 30 crore to Rs.300 crore.

The Minister said the State government was gearing up to organise National Games in 2018. “We have already submitted the bid and completed the process. The government would establish infrastructure not only in the capital but also in all 13 districts.”

He appealed to the educational officers to strictly implement sports and games in all the schools including the private ones. “Each school should have a play ground. If there is no ground available, the school management should take the open space on lease on the suburbs,” he said.

The Minister made it clear that the government would cancel the registration of those schools which fail to promote sports and games. He also said the Chandranna Beema was receiving good response as the number of claims was increasing in all districts.