: Former MP Yalamanchili Sivaji has been invited to attend a meeting of the stake-holders in the agricultural sector on the issue of the proposed new financial year. The meeting is scheduled for September 2 in New Delhi.

Dr. Sivaji received a letter from the Committee on Change of Financial Year constituted by the Government and represented by former Chief Economic Advisor Shankar Acharya, former Cabinet Secretary K.M. Chandrasekhar, former Tamil Nadu Finance Secretary P.V. Rajaram and Rajiv Kumar from the Centre for Policy Research.