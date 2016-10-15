: Taking stock of the progress of the Smart Pulse Survey here on Friday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu fixed October 31 as the deadline for its completion. He said the survey details will be used from November 1 to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reached the targeted sections. Officials told the Chief Minister that 71 per cent of the survey has been completed. Anantapur district stood in the first position with 80 per cent followed by West Godavari and Chittoor districts.

Mr. Naidu said the survey would be useful for drawing plans at the micro level and they would be of immense benefit to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. People should furnish accurate information and where the survey work is hampered by poor network connections, the enumerators should collect data off-line. The enumerators should camp in villages if necessary and complete the data collection. Top performers would be rewarded in the first week of November. Mr. Naidu said a new system would be soon put in place for disbursement of pensions, with the beneficiaries’ photos updated online along with fingerprints details. The government has also planned to use biometric authentication or iris recognition for distributing essential commodities to lower income groups.

