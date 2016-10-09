Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Director, K. Lakshmi Narayana called upon the students of the VR Siddhartha College of Engineering to read a wide range of books and learn as many languages as possible to succeed in career.

Speaking during the valedictory of the two-day ‘World Space Week 2016’ celebrations organised by the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC) in the college premises on Saturday, Mr. Lakshmi Narayana stressed the need for reading books and having good conversation over using Internet.

“Internet may give you connectivity but not human bonding. Smart phones which are becoming much smarter are making individuals dumb. But good books open doors to the world. One should learn as many languages as possible to explore more career opportunities,” Mr. Lakshmi Narayana said.

He also stressed the need for restoring and respecting the status of teachers in society which would lead to development. SHAR General Manager M. Satyanarayana, event’s organising committee chairman G. Ramesh Babu, Siddhartha Academy vice president M. Rajaiah, College principal A.V. Ratna Prasad and others were present.