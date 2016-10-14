Commissioner of Police D. Gautam Sawang greeting a participant in the awareness rally organised by a city hospital to mark World Sight Day in Vijayawada on Thursday.— PHOTO: CH. VIJAYA BHASKAR

On the occasion of ‘World Sight Day’, an annual day of awareness to focus on blindness and vision impairment, students from city schools led by Sandhya Eye Hospital of city took out a rally here on Thursday.

The rally was flagged off by Commissioner of Police D. Gautham Sawang who called upon children and youngsters to take utmost care of their eyes and eat food that provides necessary vitamins for the eyes.

Hospital Managing Director M. Bhargav said that every second Thursday of October would be observed as World Sight Day.

“We have been performing free surgeries for the needy apart from conducting free eye camps to mark the day,” Mr. Bhargav said.