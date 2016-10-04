A workshop on the new teaching methods of environment science was held at RVR & JC College of Engineering at Guntur on Monday in which retired professor from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras R. Rajagopalan interacted with 47 teachers.

Teachers both from degree and engineering colleges from all over the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh took part in the deliberations. Issues concerning environment, their solutions and the new teaching methods were highlighted to the participants through audio and visual presentations. College principal K. Srinivas and others took part in the workshop.