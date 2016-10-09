The electrical network in the IGC can be upgraded at short notice to meet a larger requirement in future.— File Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Aim is to make it ready for the Council and Assembly sessions in early 2017

Engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T), which is constructing the State’s capital city along with Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd., is working quickly to equip the buildings in the Interim Government Complex (IGC) with a robust network of electrical wiring and other power controls by the end of November. The objective is to make the IGC ready for hosting the next sessions of the Legislative Council and Assembly in Amaravati in early 2017.

The AP-Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (AP-SPDCL) is at present supplying nearly 2 MW of power daily to the five blocks that have come up in the IGC.

The supply will increase to over 3 MW on completion of construction of the sixth block that comprises the Council and Assembly buildings. The APSPDCL is evacuating power to a switching station at the IGC from its 220/132/33KV substation at Tadikonda and 132/33KV substation at Tadepalli, covering a total distance of nearly 35 km (15 km from Tadikonda and 20 km from Tadepalli) through two dedicated 33 KV lines that can carry 10-15 MW.

The L&T is drawing on expertise from its electrical and automation business to put the electrical systems, including generators and other paraphernalia, in place at the IGC.

“Our mandate is to only lay conductors and supply power up to the site. It is the government’s discretion, as a consumer, to give the internal works to agencies of its choice,” an SPDCL official told The Hindu .

Underground cabling

He further said that the underground cabling work was going on at a brisk pace in the IGC, outside which the lines would pass overhead. The switching station is provided with auto supply chain facility, which shifts power from any faulty line to the ones that are intact, thereby restoring supply in just a few seconds.

The electrical network is so designed that it can be upgraded at short notice to meet a larger requirement of power in future.

Both the SPDCL and Transco have already augmented their existing capacities at huge costs.