The Krishna University women’s cricket team, which finished runners-up in the South Zone inter-university tournament that concluded at Chennai on Saturday, was given a rousing welcome by the varsity administrators here on Sunday.

Speaking at the felicitation function, varsity V-C Sunkari Krishna Rao said efforts never failed and they were the important ingredients of success.

The KU team is qualified for the all India inter-zonal inter University tournament to be held at M.D. University at Rohtak at Haryana in November.

Mandava Basaveswara Rao, Special Officer, P.G. Centre, announced a cash award of Rs. 3,000 to each player. Team manager G. Sudha Rani and coach B. Udaya Kumar were felicitated.