Woman brutally assaulted by minor

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly brutally molested and injured by a juvenile in an incident reported from Oppicharla village in Karempudi mandal here.

The woman was living alone in a hut when the boy forced his way into the house, gagged her with a cloth and brutally assaulted her on Sunday night. Later, the youth forced a stick into her private parts causing grievous injuries.

The incident, which came to light on Wednesday, sparked tension in the village. Local women groups protested in front of police station and demanded stringent action. A delegation led by YSR Congress Party women’s wing president Vasireddy Padma visited the GGH and consoled the family of the victim. The woman, who was married with a son, was working at a local rice mill at Karempudi when she came in contact with the accused a couple of months ago. The accused allegedly consumed alcohol and barged into the hut where the victim was set to take a wash after work on Sunday evening. The victim initially resisted the attempts of the accused, but the accused brutally assaulted the woman for four hours and later inserted a stick into her private parts.

Profusely bleeding

The woman, who was profusely bleeding, was seen by her neighbours and taken to a local hospital. A police complaint was filed on Monday evening. CI, Gurazala, Narasimha Rao said that the woman was married to a man from the same village eight years back. But the husband deserted the woman and was living with another woman. The woman later took shelter in a local temple and was admitted to the women’s home in Guntur. She left it in January, and since then has been living in Oppicharla.